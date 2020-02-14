CREDC elects new members and officers

At its annual investor meeting on Feb. 4, the Columbia River Economic Development Council elected new members and officers to serve on its board of directors. At a special board meeting immediately following, the new board moved to elect its 2020 officers and private sector Executive Committee members.

CREDC’s new Officers and the Board of Director officers are:

Chair (2020-2022): Lisa Lowe, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Vice Chair (2020-2022): Mei Wu, Speak Technologies

Immediate Past Chair (2020-2022): Casey Wyckoff, LSW Architects

Secretary (2020): Alan Garcia, NW Natural

Treasurer (2020): Lisa Dow, Columbia Bank

The following individuals were elected to serve a three-year term on the CREDC Board of Directors:

Bryan Dent, Riverview Bank

Jon Hersen, Legacy Salmon Creek

Steve Horenstein, Horenstein Law Group

Todd Johnson, Mackenzie

Lisa Keohokalole Schauer, PointNorth

The following individuals were elected to serve a one-year term as Directors Emeritus:

Eric Fuller, Fuller Group

Tim Schauer, MacKay Sposito

The following private sector members were elected to serve on the 2020 Executive Committee:

Ben Bagherpour, SEH America

Helen Devery, WSP

Bill Dudley, Landerholm

Steve Horenstein, Horenstein Law Group

Tim Schauer, MacKay Sposito

Additionally, President Jennifer Baker shared that nationally recognized economic developer Larry Holt has joined the CREDC team as Chief Operating Officer, a new role in which he will oversee the business development team, bolster investor relations work and support the president with strategic direction efforts. Holt joins CREDC from Greater Portland Inc., where he served as vice president of business development. Prior to that, he held roles at the City of Cedar Park in Texas and the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce in Alabama. With a strong track record working in multiple regions of the U.S., Holt brings a wealth of experience driving major economic development projects that have generated thousands of new traded sector jobs and millions in new capital investment — specifically in the aerospace, advanced manufacturing, information technology and clean energy industries. Holt holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Alabama. His first day was Jan. 24, 2020.

