CREDC announces 2021 officers and new board members

At its annual investor celebration hosted virtually yesterday, the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) elected new members to serve on its board of directors. Immediately following, the new board moved to elect its 2021 officers and private sector Executive Committee members.



“This dynamic group of community-minded leaders epitomize our commitment to strengthening our business ecosystem through deep collaboration with private, public and education sector partners,” said Lisa Lowe, shareholder of Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt and board chair of CREDC. “I look forward to continue working with the current and newly elected board members as we work to make Clark County one of the most inclusive, healthy and amenity-rich communities in the country.”



CREDC’s Board of Director Officers are:

Chair (2020-2021): Lisa Lowe, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Vice Chair (2020-2021): Mei Wu, Speak Technologies

Immediate Past Chair (2020-2021): Casey Wyckoff, LSW Architects

Secretary (2021): Alan Garcia, NW Natural

, NW Natural Treasurer (2021): Lisa Dow, Columbia Bank

The following individuals were elected to serve a three-year term on the CREDC Board of Directors:

Billy Henry, Northwest Association for Blind Athletes

Carmen Castro, Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber

Gil Amundsen, TwinStar Credit Union

, TwinStar Credit Union Jake Bigby, PacTrust

The following individuals were elected to serve a second three-year term on the CREDC Board of Directors:

Olaleke Owolabi, Frito-Lay

Ben Bagherpour, SEH America

Martina Fetter, Kaiser Permanente

Augusto Bassanini, United Grain

, United Grain Brian Knight, WRK Engineers

The following individuals were elected to serve a one-year term as Director Emeritus:

Eric Fuller, Fuller Group

Helen Devery, WSP USA

Mark Mantei, The Vancouver Clinic

, The Vancouver Clinic Tim Schauer, MacKay Sposito

The following private sector members were elected to serve on the 2021 Executive Committee:

Alan Hwang, Gravitate

Ben Bagherpour, SEH America

Bill Dudley, Landerholm

Brian Knight, WRK Engineers

Helen Devery, WSP

Steve Horenstein, Horenstein Law Group

, Horenstein Law Group Tim Schauer, MacKay Sposito

The full list of 2021 CREDC Board of Directors can be found here.

