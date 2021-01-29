CREDC announces 2021 officers and new board members

At its annual investor celebration hosted virtually yesterday, the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) elected new members to serve on its board of directors. Immediately following, the new board moved to elect its 2021 officers and private sector Executive Committee members.
“This dynamic group of community-minded leaders epitomize our commitment to strengthening our business ecosystem through deep collaboration with private, public and education sector partners,” said Lisa Lowe, shareholder of Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt and board chair of CREDC. “I look forward to continue working with the current and newly elected board members as we work to make Clark County one of the most inclusive, healthy and amenity-rich communities in the country.”
CREDC’s Board of Director Officers are:
- Chair (2020-2021): Lisa Lowe, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt
- Vice Chair (2020-2021): Mei Wu, Speak Technologies
- Immediate Past Chair (2020-2021): Casey Wyckoff, LSW Architects
- Secretary (2021): Alan Garcia, NW Natural
- Treasurer (2021): Lisa Dow, Columbia Bank
The following individuals were elected to serve a three-year term on the CREDC Board of Directors:
- Billy Henry, Northwest Association for Blind Athletes
- Carmen Castro, Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber
- Gil Amundsen, TwinStar Credit Union
- Jake Bigby, PacTrust
The following individuals were elected to serve a second three-year term on the CREDC Board of Directors:
- Olaleke Owolabi, Frito-Lay
- Ben Bagherpour, SEH America
- Martina Fetter, Kaiser Permanente
- Augusto Bassanini, United Grain
- Brian Knight, WRK Engineers
The following individuals were elected to serve a one-year term as Director Emeritus:
- Eric Fuller, Fuller Group
- Helen Devery, WSP USA
- Mark Mantei, The Vancouver Clinic
- Tim Schauer, MacKay Sposito
The following private sector members were elected to serve on the 2021 Executive Committee:
- Alan Hwang, Gravitate
- Ben Bagherpour, SEH America
- Bill Dudley, Landerholm
- Brian Knight, WRK Engineers
- Helen Devery, WSP
- Steve Horenstein, Horenstein Law Group
- Tim Schauer, MacKay Sposito
The full list of 2021 CREDC Board of Directors can be found here.