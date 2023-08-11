Cowlitz Tribe grants CDM Caregiving Services $75,000 to support adult day center

Vancouver based CDM Caregiving Services has announced a $75,000.00 grant recently received from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe- Clark County Fund.

This grant will help CDM’s Adult Day Center program reach more citizens who truly need help but are unable to qualify for State funding or to privately pay for services which include much-needed social interactions, nutritious meals, stimulating therapies and a place where clients can build a sense of community. This also is an opportunity to provide much needed respite care for the caregivers of these clients. CDM Executive Director Eric Erickson offered “We deeply appreciate the investment that the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation- Clark County Fund, has made in CDM. This support will be instrumental in allowing our Adult Day Center to continue to serve the most vulnerable citizens in our community”.

CDM is honored that the Cowlitz Indian Tribe- Clark County Fund has become a partner in the effort to better serve Clark County’s aging and disabled.

ABOUT CDM CAREGIVING SERVICES

CDM Caregiving Services is the largest and longest-serving local nonprofit organization supporting the elderly and adults with disabilities and currently serves over 800 families per year. CDM was founded in 1978 in response to the lack of professional caregiving resources in the area. Our mission is to provide coordinated, comprehensive, and individualized quality services that allow individuals to live with dignity in their home or residence. Please visit www.CDMCaregiving.Org for more information.