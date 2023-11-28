Cowlitz Tribal Foundation donates one million to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation has been awarded a $1 million dollar grant made by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe through the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Clark County Fund in support of its Emergency Department expansion project.

When completed in summer 2024, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center’s Emergency Department expansion will double the size of the facility to better meet the emergent care needs of the region’s rapidly growing community.

“We are extremely grateful to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe for their leadership gift that will significantly help forge change across Clark County by expanding our capacity to treat the most medically ill and address whole-person care at the same time in new, resourceful, and sustainable ways,” said Karen Santangelo, Chief Development Officer of the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation.

The PeaceHealth Southwest Emergency Department sees more than 75,000 patients a year and serves as the Level II Trauma Center for the region. As a part of its nonprofit Mission, PeaceHealth is called to provide comprehensive care for all, especially those who face barriers to health and wellness.

As Clark County’s largest employer, PeaceHealth Southwest serves as an anchor institution, honored to partner with community-based organizations to uplift the health and wellbeing of individuals, families, and the community as a whole.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. Visit us online at peacehealth.org.