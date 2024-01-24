County to hold public meeting regarding population, housing and employment allocation for the comprehensive plan update

As part of the county’s efforts on the 2025 Comprehensive Growth Management Plan update, Clark County Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 6, to consider population, housing and employment allocation. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format with options to join in person in the sixth-floor Hearing Room at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. or virtually via Webex.

Work session

The County Council held a work session on Wednesday, Jan. 17th. The work session materials can be found at https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/2025-update-meeting-and-event-information

Public hearing

The public hearing is scheduled for 10 am Tuesday, Feb. 6. The hearing also will air live on CVTV channel 23/323 and be available later that day for on-demand viewing on CVTV.org.

Information on how to attend and provide testimony at the hearing is on the county website at https://clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings.

To learn more about the 2025 update and to sign up for project updates, please visit the project website at www.clark.wa.gov/2025update

Contact Info:

Jose Alvarez, Program manager, Community Planning, 564.397.4898, jose.alvarez@clark.wa.gov