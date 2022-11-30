County to begin process of implementing Housing Options Study and Action Plan

On May 17, 2022, the Clark County Council approved the Housing Options Study and Action Plan (HOSAP) and directed staff to begin working on implementing strategies in the plan. The purpose of the plan is to encourage development of housing that is affordable to a variety of household incomes through the removal of regulatory barriers and/or implementation of other initiatives.

County staff is working with consultants Steve Faust of 3J Consulting and Elizabeth Decker with JET Planning (who worked on the HOSAP) to draft code related to strategy implementation.

The implementation process will include multiple public involvement steps to help clarify code concepts from the strategies outlined in the HOSAP and garner feedback on proposed code language to amend Clark County Title 40.

First steps include county staff hosting a Technical Housing Code Forum Series with members of the HOSAP Project Advisory Group, Clark County Planning Commission, and Development and Engineering Advisory Board who have experience with Title 40 and/or housing development regulations, to discuss and provide feedback on code concepts and potential code language. The first of these discussions was scheduled for Nov. 30 and they are open to the public to observe. Written comments can be submitted to staff at any time.

Following the forum series, project staff will draft proposed code amendments for public review and comment prior to the legislative process for adoption.

To stay updated on the implementation of the HOSAP, including the schedule of upcoming meetings and information on how to participate and provide input, please visit the project website at www.clark.wa.gov/housingoptions.