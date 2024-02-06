County Seeks Site Specific Amendments and Comments on Growth Management Plan Update

As part of the 2025 Comprehensive Growth Management Plan update, Clark County Community Planning has been accepting site-specific comprehensive plan and zoning amendment requests. The next phase of the plan update process will be the creation of land use alternatives to be studied as part of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). Site specific requests must be submitted by March 15, 2024, to be included in one of the alternatives to be studied in the DEIS. Site-specific request information and a link to an interactive map showing requests received to date can be viewed here: https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/2025-update-site-specific-requests.

The deadline for submitting site-specific review requests is 5 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2024. Property owners and other interested parties may continue to submit letters and written comments throughout the periodic comprehensive plan update using the webpage form at: https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/comp-plan-comments. Alternatively, these comments can be submitted by email to comp.plan@clark.wa.gov or in writing to:

Community Planning

Comp Plan Comments

P.O. Box 9810

Vancouver WA 98666