County seeks applicants to fill opening on Development and Engineering Board

Clark County Manager Kathleen Otto is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Clark County Development and Engineering Advisory Board. The opening is for a three-year term that will run April 1, 2023, through Mach 31, 2026. The vacancy is for a public-sector engineer or planner.

Clark County formed the Development and Engineering Advisory Board to review policy and code changes and work with the Community Development and Public Works departments on process improvements and fee issues.

The board typically meets at 2:30 pm on the first Thursday of each month in the sixth-floor training room of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.

The advisory board consists of 10 members: three private-sector planners or engineers; one public-sector planner or engineer; one construction contractor; one land developer; one Building Industry Association representative; one professional associated with commercial or industrial development; and two professionals associated with development.

Interested applicants must send a letter of application and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 pm Friday, May 12, 2023.