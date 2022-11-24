County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board

The county manager is seeking applicants to fill several positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board. 

Positions include an elected official from the county’s fourth district, low-income representatives from the county’s third and fifth districts and a community representative from the county’s third and district. 

Term periods start Jan. 1, 2023, and are three years, ending Dec. 31, 2025. Incumbents have the opportunity for re-appointment to two additional three-year terms. 

The fifteen-member board makes recommendations about local government funding for basic needs, self-sufficiency, and housing programs. Members also advocate for services supporting low-income communities, families and persons at local, state and federal levels.

Clark County is looking to diversify the board composition and encourages people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to apply, especially people of color and from historically oppressed or under-resourced communities. 

Interested residents must submit an application and résumé to Rebecca Royce, Clark County Community Services, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or rebecca.royce@clark.wa.gov

Application information can be found at https://clark.wa.gov/community-services/caab-community-action-advisory-board or by calling Rebecca Royce at 564.397.7863.

Deadline is Thursday, Dec. 15.

Joanna Yorke-Payne
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.

