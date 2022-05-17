County opens grant application process for small businesses, nonprofits

Clark County has grant funding opportunities for small businesses, nonprofits and community-serving organizations. The $2 million in grants are part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Grants Program (SLFRF) that supports recovery from negative economic impact brought on by COVID-19.

Eligible applicants include small businesses, nonprofit organizations, organizations providing support for small businesses, impacted/hardest hit communities, industries, sectors, and community-serving organizations and program providers in Clark County that address negative economic impacts identified as a result of COVID-19.

The program will prioritize funding requests from eligible applicants that have not previously had access to or received COVID-19 recovery assistance funds from other federal recovery programs, including, but not limited to, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Coronavirus Relief Fund and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The grant application period closes at 5 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022. Successful applicants will be notified by July 1, 2022, and distribution of funds is expected to begin on July 31, 2022.

Learn more about ARPA programs on the county website at www.clark.wa.gov.