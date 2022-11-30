County Council to consider 2023 recommended budget at early December hearings

County Manger Kathleen Otto has presented her recommended 2023 budget to the county council for consideration.

“The recommendations for the 2023 annual budget address appropriate level of reserves; minimizing impacts to services and residents; and critical needs,” Otto said during a presentation to council. “Additional budget items will be considered in early 2023 including compensation considerations, capital projects, and any outstanding jail transition-related items.”

The Clark County Council will consider the $721.2 million budget during public hearings that begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. At this first hearing, the county’s other elected officials will be first to testify on budgets proposed by their departments. Council will continue the public hearing to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 in order to hear public testimony regarding the budget. If needed, the budget hearing will be continued to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

All hearings are held in a hybrid format with the option of attending in person or via Webex. Anyone wishing to attend in person may do so in the sixth-floor hearing room in the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. Those wishing to participate in a virtual format can go to the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings and follow the instructions listed under the date of the hearing.

All hearings will be broadcast live on CVTV channel 23/323 and www.cvtv.org.

Details on the proposed budget are on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/budget/2023-budget.