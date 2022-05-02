Community is invited to meet Vancouver Police Chief finalists at Q&A sessions

As part of Vancouver’s search for its next Police Chief, the City is hosting three Community Q&A Sessions with the finalists for the position.

“Providing an opportunity for the community to meet the finalists for our next police chief is an important part of the overall hiring process,” said City Manager Eric Holmes, in a City news release. “The questions and priorities raised by the community will help inform me as I make this critical hire.”

During these moderated discussions, candidates will share their thoughts about the future of public safety in Vancouver, be asked about community priorities identified in a recent police chief survey and answer questions submitted by community members. Questions can be submitted now at beheardvancouver.org/police-chief. Written questions will also be collected from audiences the day of the respective event.

The names of the finalists were just recently released. Finalists are:

Joel Fitzgerald, Chief of Police for the City of Waterloo in Iowa

Michael Lester, Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Vancouver in Washington

Jeffery Mori, Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Vancouver in Washington

Andrew Neiman, Police Captain for the City of Los Angeles in California

Troy Price, Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Vancouver in Washington

Community Q&A schedule

Tuesday, May 3

6-7:30 p.m.

Co-hosted by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington

Bates Center for Educational Leadership

2921 Falk Road, in Vancouver

For tickets, visit cityofvancouver.us/events

Spanish and Russian interpretation will be available

Wednesday, May 4

6–7:30 p.m.

Co-hosted by Clark County Family YMCA

C-Tran Administrative Building

10600 NE 51st Circle, in Vancouver

Broadcast on CVTV Channel 23/323HD and CVTV Facebook page

For tickets, visit cityofvancouver.us/events

ASL interpretation will be available

Thursday, May 5

8:30–10 a.m.

Hosted by the Greater Vancouver Chamber

Due to limited space, meeting will be invitation only

Spanish and Russian interpretation will be available

The City has contracted with Bob Murray and Associates to help manage the national recruitment and hiring process, with the goal of an appointment in June. Find the latest information about the recruitment process, including the position description, at www.cityofvancouver.us/chief-recruitment.

The City is seeking a new chief due to the recent retirement announcement from Chief James McElvain. Chief McElvain is working with the City to ensure a smooth transition before his June 30 retirement date.