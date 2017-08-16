Columbia River Realty moves to new Washougal office

Columbia River Realty, a full-service private real estate brokerage, has moved to a new office in Washougal Town Square to accommodate the firm’s growth.

The new office is 800 square feet larger than the firm’s previous office, which was also located at Washougal Town Square (1700 Main St. in Washougal). The loft-style space features 28 desks and three conference rooms.

“Moving to a larger space will allow us to recruit and train more brokers and better serve our community,” said Columbia River Realty owner Charline Wright.

The brokerage has grown from seven to 22 full-time brokers and two part-time staff members since it was established in 2013.

Wright noted that her firm will continue to be involved in the local community. Next month, Columbia River Realty will sponsor Dinner in White, which benefits the Washougal Library. And for the past three years, the brokerage has sponsored Festival of Trees, which benefits schools in the Washougal School District.

“As a brokerage, it makes sense for us to invest in schools,” she said. “One of the first questions we’re asked by potential buyers is, ‘What are the schools like here?’ Better schools attract more homeowners to the area.

“I love Washougal, and I love helping young adults that I’ve watched grow up buy their first home, or help new residents get to know our community,” Wright added. “Columbia River Realty will be the legacy that that I leave behind.”

The public is invited to attend a celebratory open house of the brokerage’s new office (Suite #222) on September 12 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Comments

comments