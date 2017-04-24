Columbia River Mental Health to hold ribbon cutting

Columbia River Mental Health (CRMH), Southwest Washington’s largest nonprofit in the mental health and recovery arena, will celebrate 75 years of serving the community with a ribbon cutting on Thursday (April 27).

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at CRMH’s Hazel Dell Clinic, located at 9105 Hwy 99, Suite 201A, in Vancouver.

Last week, Mayor Pro-Tem Anne McEnerny-Ogle presented CRMH with a proclamation designating May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Vancouver and recognizing Columbia River for its service to the community.

