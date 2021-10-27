Clark Public Utilities recognized as a Smart Energy Provider

Clark Public Utilities has earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost and sustainable electric service.

The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2023), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience. Clark Public Utilities joins more than 90 public power utilities nationwide that hold the SEP designation. Clark Public Utilities also received the designation in 2019.

“Utilities that earn the SEP designations are going the extra mile beyond providing electricity for their communities,” said Matt Hein, Energy Services Manager of Cedar Falls Utilities in Cedar Falls, Iowa and chair of the APPA Energy Innovation Committee. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers with leading smart energy programs and energy services. These communities should be proud that their utilities are focused on providing excellent service while planning for the future.”

“We are proud to be recognized as one of a select few utilities at the leading edge of smart energy best practices,” said Debbie DePetris, Manager of Energy Services at Clark Public Utilities. “Earning two consecutive SEP designations reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, at-cost energy, our support for clean energy initiatives, and our dedication to helping our customers make the most of the energy they use.”

