Clark Public Utilities offers CARES Act grants to qualifying customers

Clark Public Utilities is distributing grants of up to $500 to utility customers with outstanding balances on their electric and/or water utility accounts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for the grants is provided by Clark County, which named Clark Public Utilities as a sub-recipient of up to $4 million in federal CARES Act monies to assist residents who’ve experienced financial hardship since the pandemic began.

The utility is directly contacting potentially eligible customers and urging them to apply for a grant as soon as possible. The funds are only available for a limited time and will be applied on a first-come, first-served basis.

Approved grants will be applied directly to the customer’s account.

To qualify, customers must have an active residential utility account with a balance 30 or more days past due that is the result of financial hardship related to the pandemic. Only outstanding balances originating from April 2020 or later will qualify.

Potentially eligible customers have been pre-validated by the utility and can apply online via their MyAccount page at clarkpublicutilties.com or over the phone with a Clark Public Utilities customer service representative. Paper applications are available, but should only be used as a last resort.

Customers who are struggling economically but do not qualify for a CARES Act grant should consider the utility’s other assistance programs. More information is available at the utilities’ website or by speaking with a customer service representative. Customer service lobbies are still closed, but representatives are available 24 hours a day at 360-992-3000.

