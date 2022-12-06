Clark Public Utilities Board adopts 2023 budget for electric, generating and water systems

The Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 annual budgets for the electric, generating and water systems. Rate increases are not anticipated for either the electric or water budgets in the upcoming year.

“This budget exemplifies our commitment to our principles of outstanding service, reliability, responsibility and fiscal discipline,” said Nancy Barnes, president of the Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners. “The fact that we continue to meet our growing community’s energy needs while on path to exceeding new state emissions reduction targets without raising rates since 2011 is a testament to the talents and competency of the people in this utility.”

The operating revenue budget for the electric system for 2023 is $411.9 million, compared to $395.1 million in 2022. Power supply remains the large majority of the budget at $248.6 million, an increase of about $4.8 million from 2022. The operating and maintenance budget is $72.7 million, compared to $66 million in 2022. The remainder is comprised of taxes, debt service, rate-funded capital and funding for energy efficiency programs.

Commissioners also approved $21.9 million for the 2023 water system operating revenue budget, down slightly from $22 million in 2022.

The generating system operating revenue budget is $90.5 million for 2023, an increase from $75.3 million in 2022.

Capital budgets for both the electric and water systems allocate funds for system upgrades and improvements. For the electric and generating systems, the combined capital budget is $82.2 million, projects include substation, transmission and distribution line construction and upgrades; and generating system improvements. The $15.7 million capital budget for the water system allocates funds for reservoir and source enhancements, meters and upgrades and investments in water main improvements.