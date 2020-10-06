Clark County to help food establishments impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

Clark County is offering financial support to food establishments impacted by the public health measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Clark County Public Health will disburse federal CARES funding to eligible food establishments in the amount paid for their 2020 retail food permit. The permit fees range from $258 to $1,835. Permit fees for 2021 will still apply.

Food establishment owners can use the CARES funding at their discretion toward any operational expenses.

Eligible food establishments must submit an application on the Public Health website to receive CARES funds. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 31, and all funds will be disbursed by Nov. 30.

Eligible food establishments include:

Level 1, 2, and 3 restaurants

Level 1, 2, and 3 mobile units

Level 1, 2, and 3 multiple event vendors

Caterers

Bed and breakfasts

Food establishments must also have annual revenues of less than $1 million and must hold a valid Public Health food permit or be enrolled in a COVID-19 deferred permit program to be eligible. Food establishment owners without internet access can call 564-397-7257 to apply by phone.

