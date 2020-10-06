Clark County to help food establishments impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

Clark County is offering financial support to food establishments impacted by the public health measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Clark County Public Health will disburse federal CARES funding to eligible food establishments in the amount paid for their 2020 retail food permit. The permit fees range from $258 to $1,835. Permit fees for 2021 will still apply.

Food establishment owners can use the CARES funding at their discretion toward any operational expenses.

Eligible food establishments must submit an application on the Public Health website to receive CARES funds. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 31, and all funds will be disbursed by Nov. 30.

Eligible food establishments include:

  • Level 1, 2, and 3 restaurants
  • Level 1, 2, and 3 mobile units
  • Level 1, 2, and 3 multiple event vendors
  • Caterers
  • Bed and breakfasts

Food establishments must also have annual revenues of less than $1 million and must hold a valid Public Health food permit or be enrolled in a COVID-19 deferred permit program to be eligible. Food establishment owners without internet access can call 564-397-7257 to apply by phone.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.