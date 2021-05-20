Clark County seeks volunteers for Law and Justice Council

Clark County Council is seeking applicants for two seats on the Clark County Law and Justice council.  

The Law and Justice Council is established by law to help coordinate activities of the local criminal justice and develop a community corrections plan for local and state corrections services in the county.

The Clark County Council has reorganized and reenergized the Clark County Law and Justice Council.

  • One position will be filled by a resident living in the unincorporated area of Clark County
  • One position will be filled by a resident living in an incorporated city in Clark County  

Residents from throughout the unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county are encouraged to apply.   

Meetings are currently held at 8 a.m. on the second Thursday of every other month online via WebEx. 

To apply, submit a brief letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000. Applications can also be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov

Application deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021. 

