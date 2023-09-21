Clark County seeks volunteers for Law and Justice Council

The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for two (2) seats on the five-member Clark County Law and Justice Council. The Law and Justice Council is established by law to help coordinate activities of the local criminal justice agencies and develop a community corrections plan for local and state corrections services in the county.

The Clark County Council has reorganized and reenergized the Clark County Law and Justice Council and is accepting applications for the following representatives:

Battle Ground Municipal Court

The Cowlitz Tribe

Applicants must be a member or former member of Battle Ground municipal court or member of The Cowlitz Tribe. Meetings are currently held at 8 am on the second Thursday of every month in-person, on the sixth floor of the Public Service Center in Suite 680 and online via WebEx.

To apply, submit a brief letter of interest, résumé, and any letters of recommendation to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000. Applications can also be emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 pm Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2023.