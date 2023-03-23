Clark County seeks to fill position on Board of Equalization

The Clark County Council is seeking applicants to fill a position on the Clark County Board of Equalization. The three-year position runs from April 30, 2023, to April 29, 2026.

The Board of Equalization is a three-member, impartial citizen panel that hears and decides property owners’ appeals of assessed property valuations and exemptions. Members are paid $100 per day while attending hearings and meetings. Board hearings usually are held in alternating weeks, Tuesday through Thursday mornings in a virtual format.

Applicants must be Clark County residents. They cannot hold any elective office or be an employee of any elected official. Persons who have been employed by the Clark County Assessor’s Office are not eligible to be a board member for two years after leaving their employment. Applicants also should have knowledge of Clark County real property and personal property appraisal techniques and property tax law. Knowledge of building trades is helpful. Computer skills are helpful.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, 0223.

To learn more, visit https://clark.wa.gov/internal-services/board-equalization.