Clark County seeks nominations for 2024 Green Awards

Clark County is accepting nominations for the 2024 Green Awards, an annual celebration and awards program recognizing leaders in environmental sustainability. Clark County Public Health is seeking nominations for organizations and individuals who consider the environment in decision-making and practices. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

Green Business Award for a business with 25 or fewer employees

Green Business Award for a business with more than 25 employees

Green Business Award for a nonprofit or government organization

Green Apple Award for an individual involved in school (public or private) sustainability initiatives, projects and programs

Green Team Award for three outstanding student green teams (elementary, middle and high school) at a public or private school

Online nomination forms for business categories are available on the Clark County Green Business website. The nomination forms for school-related categories are available on the Clark County Green Schools website. Award descriptions and submission instructions are on the forms. The nomination deadline is Monday, Feb. 5.

Green Awards winners will be announced in April. Awards will be presented individually to the winners in celebration of the remarkable commitment of the individuals and green teams who champion sustainability with their peers.