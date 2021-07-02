Clark County seeks input from cyclists, pedestrians as it launches new ‘Safe Roads 4 All’ campaign

The Clark County Bike and Pedestrian Committee is seeking public input to help identify and prioritize safety improvements for cyclists in Clark County. Clark County residents are asked to take a 17-question survey that will help Clark County Public Works and Public Health identify areas and projects to increase cyclist safety throughout the county. The survey opens on July 1, 2021, and will close Jan. 1, 2022.

Public Works and Public Health have joined together to launch the “Safe Roads 4 All” campaign. Designed to raise awareness of bike safety and to promote public health, this campaign will educate Clark County residents on how to ride safely, how much space to provide for cyclist safety and new stop-sign laws for cyclists.

Almost one-in-four adults in the United States do not engage in physical activity, greatly contributing to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic health conditions. Public Works and Public Health are working together to encourage Clark County residents to increase their physical activity by walking or biking, and to provide safe and convenient infrastructure for them to do so.

The survey is available in English, Russian and Spanish.

Learn more by visiting the public works’ website https://clark.wa.gov/public-works/overview.

