Clark County Seeking Applicants for Civil Service Commission

Clark County is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the local civil service commission for the Sheriff’s Office created under state law (RCW 41.14). The five-member commission is required to oversee certain employment and personnel matters. The primary focus is to ensure that pre-employment testing and hiring is fair, valid and non-discriminatory. The commission also presides over appeal hearings.

Civil service commissioners are appointed by the County Council. The open seat is considered an at-large position open to residents throughout Clark County. The term will begin Jan. 1, 2024, and end Dec. 31, 2029. The civil service commission meets monthly, or more often as needed, for two to four hours. Members typically meet during regular business hours.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens and registered to vote in Clark County. They must have lived in the county for at least two years and show an ability to balance interests of job applicants, current employees and the Sheriff to ensure effective law enforcement services. Education and experience in personnel administration, a legal environment and/or law enforcement are highly valued.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest and a current résumé to the Civil Service Commission, Clark County Human Resources, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The commission will review applications, call for interviews and make recommendations to the Council.

The county also will accept applications by fax at 564.397.2457 or by email to leslie.harrington-smith@clark.wa.gov.