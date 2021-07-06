Clark County Permit Center open to in-person appointments

As part of the governor’s Washington Ready reopening plan, the Clark County Permit Center is now open for appointment-only, in-person services.

Anyone wishing to make an appointment in the county’s Permit Center can send a request to permitservicesappt@clark.wa.gov. Permit Center staff will respond to inquiries within 24 hours to schedule an appointment.

Appointments will be for 30 minutes and can be used for applicants to ask questions about their projects. Applicants also can schedule one-hour appointments for new submittals and drop off appointment times for revisions and the LEAN Program.

Permit Center customers may still take advantage of online services at https://clark.wa.gov/community-development/permit-center. Customers can register and apply for many types of permits via the online portal including:

Building

Fire

Land use review

Development engineering

Wetland/habitat

Public Works forestry

Public Works development inspection

“We are pleased to be able to offer in-person appointments in the Permit Center to augment our convenient on-line services portal,” said Permit Center Manager April Furth. “We look forward to assisting customers by answering their questions and helping them through the county’s permitting process.”

