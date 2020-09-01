Clark County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board seeks business award nominations

Clark County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board is seeking nominations of businesses and individuals for its annual Clark County Disability Employment Awareness Month Awards. The event also celebrates October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Awards will be given for the following categories:

Large employer of people with developmental/intellectual disabilities (50 or more local employees) Small employer of people with developmental/intellectual disabilities (49 or less local employees) Employee with a developmental/intellectual disability Dennis Campbell Outstanding Service Award for outstanding service to improving the lives of individuals with developmental/intellectual disabilities David Hanawalt Service Award for an employment specialist who demonstrates service to their clients above and beyond the client’s expectations, exceeds the contractual expectations, and promotes client success and growth.

Award recipients will be honored at the 20th Annual Disability Employment Awareness Month Celebration which will take place virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The virtual ceremony runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.Anyone wishing to nominate a business or an individual can download this nomination form. Deadline for submission is noon Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emily Harris at emily@gowise.org or 503-750-9776.

