Clark County Council to hold hearing on proposed housing code amendments

The Clark County Council will consider proposed housing code amendments at a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Anyone interested can join in person in the sixth-floor hearing room of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. or virtually via Webex. It will also air live on CVTV channel 23/323 and CVTV.org. More information on participating in council hearings is available on the council website at https://clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings.

In addition to the housing code amendments, related proposed comprehensive plan text amendments will be reviewed by the council. The comprehensive plan text amendments are to insure there is consistency between the proposed code changes and the county’s current 20-year comprehensive plan.

The proposed code changes, comprehensive plan text amendments and other project information can be found on the project webpage at www.clark.wa.gov/housingoptions.

The Clark County Council approved the Housing Options Study and Action Plan (HOSAP) in May of 2022 and directed staff to begin working on implementing strategies in the plan. The purpose of the plan is to encourage development of housing that is affordable to a variety of household incomes through the removal of regulatory barriers and/or implementation of other initiatives within the unincorporated Vancouver Urban Growth Area. The neighborhoods in this area include Hazel Dell, Salmon Creek, Felida, Pleasant Highlands, Minnehaha and Orchards. These neighborhoods have urban services that could support diverse housing types, like duplexes, triplexes, townhouses, condominiums, and small-scale apartments, compared to the rural unincorporated areas of the county.