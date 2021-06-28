The Clark County Council hearing continuance on Buildable Lands will be open for public comment in order to consider recommendations from the Buildable Lands Project Advisory Committee and other interested stakeholders to update the Vacant Buildable Lands Model (VBLM.) This tool is used to estimate land capacity in Clark County.

The Tuesday, June 29 hearing begins at 10 a.m. This is a continuation of the Tuesday, June 15 hearing and can be viewed at www.cvtv.org. Meeting materials for both hearings can be found on the Council’s meeting page at https://clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings.

Meetings are closed to the public until further notice, but the council encourages participation in the following ways:

Watch it live on CVTV (Comcast channel 23) or livestream at www.cvtv.org



Listen to audio only by calling: 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code, which will be posted one week prior to the meeting. Please consult the County Council’s webpage at https://www.clark.wa.gov/council-meetings



Submit comments online at www.clark.wa.gov/councilors/public-comment or via the US Postal Service to the Clark County Council, c/o Rebecca Messinger, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000



Register to give verbal testimony by sending an email to Rebecca.messinger@clark.wa.gov and indicate the meeting date and topic you wish to address. Please see these instructions and use the link and access code provided next to that meeting date.

