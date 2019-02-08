Clark County business writer releases new book

Clark County-based financial columnist and business news writer, Julia Anderson, is out with a how-to money book, “Smart Women, Smart Money, Smart Life: Take Charge Now to Have the Life You Deserve.”

The book covers a broad spectrum of topics that help women prepare for retirement and the inevitable time when they are on their own, either through widowhood or divorce. Anderson is a former Columbian newspaper business editor and business news expert with Portland’s KXL 101.1 FM as well as a financial advice columnist for the Portland Tribune. She hosts Smart Money on TVCTV public television in Beaverton, Ore. and writes for women at www.sixtyandsingle.com. “Smart Women” is available at her web site or at Amazon.com.

