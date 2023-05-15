Clark College invites community to its Career Fair on May 17th

Clark College is leading the way in preparing our students to thrive in the workforce through student excellence in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. These CTE programs are integral to our local industry partners and have contributed to our local economic vitality and community growth for the last 90 years.

More than 70 employers are participating in the college’s first in-person Career Fair since before the pandemic. Participating Career Technical employers include ConMet (transportation/shipping), DD&C (commercial construction), Jabil, Microchip Technology, Micropump Inc., Millennium Building Services, Northwest Handling Systems Inc., Sigma Design, Silicon Forest Electronics, Steel Leaf Designs, Thompson Metal Fab and more. View a complete list of participating employers.

We invite Clark College students, alumni and community members to attend the Career Fair to meet with local employers and to explore employment opportunities, careers and internships.

To learn more about our May 17th Career Fair, visit: https://www.clark.edu/enroll/careers/events/career_days.php

or email careerservices@clark.edu with questions.