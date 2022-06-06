Clark College breaks ground on new Boschma Farms campus

The first spade of dirt was turned June 1 on what will become a new Clark College campus in fast-growing Ridgefield that will focus on degrees and certificates in emerging and in-demand fields such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power.

“Although we may only be standing in a humble farm field today,” said Clark College President Dr. Karin Edwards, “we acknowledge the many pathways to success this new campus and its state-of-the-art technology will offer Southwest Washington, and particularly, North Clark County residents and businesses.”

Edwards expressed gratitude for the long partnership between the college and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and acknowledged the contributions of Tribal Chair David Barnett, who recently passed away. “To his family, you have our deepest condolences in this difficult time.”

“Over the years, the partnership with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe helps remind us of the obstacles and injustices indigenous peoples have faced, while at the same time guiding us towards a promising future through their generosity of spirit,” she said.

Edwards thanked the Boschma family and Lisa Gilbert of the Clark College Foundation for “their work in bringing this opportunity forward and their ongoing support and dedication to the college.” She also praised State Sen. Annette Cleveland for her advocacy of a north county campus and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell for securing $1.5 million to acquire advanced manufacturing equipment.

Design for the Advanced Manufacturing Center is underway with the College’s design-build partners, Mortenson and Hennebery Eddy Architects.

“The design-build delivery is an inherently collaborative and inclusive process that gives the entire team the flexibility to work through current economic and supply chain challenges,” according to Dan Mehls, vice president and general manager of Mortenson.

Construction is expected to start in late spring next year and be completed in late 2024 or early 2025.

“It’s an honor to partner with Clark College to develop an inclusive space where all Clark County residents are welcomed, belong and feel empowered to use the programs to develop skills that will allow them to prosper and thrive,” said Gregg Sanders, project manager for Hennebery Eddy Architects.