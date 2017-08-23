City of Vancouver seeks proposals for Mill Plain Central

The City of Vancouver has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking proposals from qualified firms or individuals to prepare a plan for the approximately 205-acre Mill Plain Central Subarea, located near Mill Plain Boulevard and Devine Road in Vancouver. Proposals are due by Oct. 18 at 3 p.m.

The City’s Comprehensive Plan identifies the property as a future urban center, and calls for the establishment of a subarea plan to guide future growth and development in central Vancouver.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to transform the central part of Vancouver,” said Eric Holmes, Vancouver’s city manager. “We are very excited about working with the community to create and implement a plan that brings new vibrancy to the central part of our city.”

In a press release, the City said its goals for the project are as follows:

Establishing a vision for a vibrant urban center that includes a mix of uses and amenities, and is economically feasible and context sensitive.

Catalyzing additional private development in the Mill Plain Central Subarea, including new housing, commercial, retail, service and employment uses.

Involving the public in the planning and design process through a robust and inclusive public engagement strategy, including neighborhood associations, property owners, Vancouver School District, C-TRAN, Vancouver Housing Authority, social service agencies, current Tower Mall tenants and area businesses.

Including equitable development practices and principles as a key component of the plan.

Considering a full range of housing (market rate, workforce and affordable) as a component of the plan.

Including accessible public open space as a component of the plan.

Utilizing innovative urban design and sustainable development standards that serve as a demonstration for future projects.

Planning for the creative and functional integration of transit.

Increasing multi-modal connectivity within the subarea and to surrounding uses and assets, including the Burnt Bridge Creek and Blandford Canyon recreational areas, adjacent schools and residential neighborhoods, and the nearby employment centers at PeaceHealth Medical Center and the Lower Grand Employment Area.

“This area has incredible redevelopment potential, and the next step is to develop a cohesive vision and plan for what the area could become,” added Chad Eiken, community and economic development director for the City of Vancouver. “We anticipate this unique project will attract a number of experienced firms, and we look forward to seeing how design and planning professionals translate the City’s goals into a high-impact plan.”

A pre-submittal meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 in Council Chambers at Vancouver City Hall (415 W. 6th St.). Video of the non-mandatory meeting will also available for on-demand playback after Sept. 11 at www.cityofvancouver.us.

Request for Proposal packets are online at https://vancouver.procureware.com.

