City of Vancouver seeks volunteer to serve on its Lodging Tax Advisory Committee

The City of Vancouver is seeking a volunteer interested in supporting Vancouver tourism by serving on city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. This is a mid-term appointment that would begin immediately and expire Sept. 30, 2022. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

The city is authorized to collect a 4% lodging tax on hotel, motel or bed and breakfast stays. The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is a volunteer group that makes recommendations to the Vancouver City Council about how that tax revenue is spent. Over the years, the committee has helped award hundreds of thousands of dollars in lodging tax grants to local projects, organizations and events that help increase tourism in the city.

Anyone may apply, but preference will be given to applicants who are either staff, board members or volunteers for tourism-related organizations, events or festivals. Applicants must also be available for an interview with Vancouver City Councilmembers on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee members serve two-year terms and meet four to six times per year. Guidelines for committee membership are set by State of Washington law through RCW 67.28.1817.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request an application or for more information, contact Shannon Ripp in the City Manager’s Office by mail at City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8600.

For more information about the advisory committee, including links to meeting minutes and agendas, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/ltac.

