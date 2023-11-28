City of Vancouver seeks applicants for Telecommunications Commission

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants with an interest in government and educational access television and cable television franchising to fill three positions on the City/County Telecommunications Commission. Applications must be submitted on or before Dec. 27.

The City/County Telecommunications Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Vancouver City Council and the Clark County Council on matters related to telecommunications and cable television. The commission makes reports, monitors compliance with the city and county cable franchise agreements and establishes rules and regulations regarding cable television and associated telecommunications issues. Four members are appointed by Vancouver City Council and four by the Clark County Council.

This recruitment is for full-term positions beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and ending Dec. 21, 2026. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any qualifying applicants.

Commission meetings are held quarterly at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Commissioners serve three-year terms. Applicants must live in the city limits and be available for a phone or virtual interview with Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. To request a printed application or for further information, contact the Boards and Commissions Coordinator at Vancouver City Hall, P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or by calling 360-487-8600.

Visit https://www.cityofvancouver.us/government/boards-commissions/ to learn more about the City’s advisory boards and commissions.