City of Vancouver Seeking Applicants for Transportation Mobility and Salary Commissions

The City of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill two positions on the Salary Review Commission. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 19, 2024.

This seven-member volunteer commission reviews the salaries and duties of the mayor and city councilmembers to establish their salary and compensation. This recruitment is for positions with terms ending Dec. 2027. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any qualifying applicants. Qualifying applicants must live within the Vancouver city limits and be registered voters. City officers, employees and their immediate family are not eligible to apply. Applicants must also be available for a phone or virtual interview with Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For a printed application or for further information, contact the boards and commissions coordinator at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St., P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by phone 360-487-8600 or email bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us.

The City of Vancouver is seeking volunteers to fill one position on its Transportation and Mobility Commission. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2024. The volunteer Transportation and Mobility Commission is an 11-member commission that provides advice to Vancouver City Council, the City Manager and City staff on a variety of transportation and mobility-related projects, programs and policies. It also provides ongoing feedback and guidance on development of citywide transportation policy through the update of the city’s Transportation System Plan.

All commission members must live within Vancouver city limits, except up to two members who can live outside the city but within the Vancouver Urban Growth Area. The City is specifically seeking people with expertise or experience in freight movement (e.g. commercial trucking). Qualified applicants will be interviewed by City councilmembers on a date to be determined. Applicants who are not appointed through this process may be considered for future Transportation and Mobility Commission vacancies for up to one year from the date of their application submission. This recruitment is for a mid-term appointment, with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

Commissioners include community members with a range of interests and lived and professional experiences, and includes members with different primary modes of transportation, e.g., bike, bus or car. The Transportation and Mobility Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month and meetings are currently held as a hybrid of in-person and remote participation.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. Printed applications, including in other languages and formats, can be requested by contacting the Boards and Commissions Coordinator in the City Manager’s Office by mail at P.O. Box 1995, Vancouver, WA 98668-1995, by email at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us, or by calling 360-487-8600.

