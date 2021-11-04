City of Battle Ground seeking applications for Planning Commission

The City of Battle Ground is seeking applicants interested in serving in a position on its volunteer Planning Commission. The position’s four-year term begins Jan. 1, 2022. Applicants for the position must reside within the City of Battle Ground.

The Planning Commission is a seven-member volunteer board charged with advising the city council on all legislative land use matters referred to them by the council including comprehensive planning, capital facility planning, transportation planning and development codes.

Commissioners serve four-year terms. The commission typically meets one to two times a month on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Currently, meetings are held remotely on an online platform.

Applications, available online at www.cityofbg.org/PC-Application, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 to be considered.

Visit www.cityofbg.org/Planning-Commission to learn more about the Planning Commission.

Comments

comments