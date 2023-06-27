City of Battle Ground Seeking Applications for Planning Commission

The City of Battle Ground is seeking applicants for a vacant position on its volunteer Planning Commission. The current term for this vacant position ends on December 31, 2024, with the potential reappointment for a four-year term.

Applicants for the position must reside within the City of Battle Ground. The Planning Commission is a 7-member volunteer board charged with advising the city council on all legislative land use matters referred to them by the council including comprehensive planning, capital facility planning, transportation planning, and development codes.

Commissioners serve four-year terms. The commission typically meets one to two times a month on Wednesdays at 6:00 pm, as needed.

Applications, available online at www.cityofbg.org/PC-Application, and will remain open until filled.

Visit www.cityofbg.org/Planning-Commission to learn more about the Planning Commission.