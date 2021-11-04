City of Battle Ground seeking applications for Parks and Community Engagement Advisory Board

The City of Battle Ground is seeking applicants interested serving in a position on its Parks & Community Engagement (PACE) Advisory Board. The position’s three-year term begins Jan. 1, 2022. 

PACE board members are volunteers who support city parks and recreation programs by fostering public interest in events and activities, participating in programs, and soliciting participation from community organizations and the general public. The board also serves in an advisory capacity, making recommendations to the city council regarding the development and operations of public parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities.

The board meets monthly on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Currently, meetings are held remotely on an online platform.   

Applications, available online at www.cityofbg.org/PACE-Application, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 to be considered.

Visit www.cityofbg.org/PACE to learn more about the Parks & Community Engagement Advisory Board.  

