City of Battle Ground to host Oct. 18 course on local planning

The city of Battle Ground will host a Washington State Department of Commerce workshop, A Short Course on Local Planning, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6:15-9:15 p.m., at Battle Ground City Hall, 109 SW 1st St.

The three-hour workshop provides an opportunity for community members, along with members of the city’s Planning Commission, to learn more about the state’s legal framework for comprehensive planning, community development processes and public involvement.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) directs cities to plan for growth to help combat suburban sprawl, environmental degradation and related issues that accompany rapid population growth. The city addresses the GMA directive through its 20-Year Comprehensive Plan, a statement of goals and policies developed to provide guidance on land use and development practices. Most importantly, the plan articulates a vision for the future of Battle Ground that sustains the values of its citizens – livable neighborhoods, recreational opportunities, places to shop and work and an effective, balanced and cost-efficient transportation system.

Questions about the workshop or the city’s Comprehensive Plan can be directed to the Community Development Department at (360) 342-5047.

