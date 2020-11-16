City accepting applications for up to $6.72 million in affordable housing, community development grants

The City of Vancouver is accepting applications for up to $6.72 million in Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships program grants for 2021.

The grant funding is available to qualifying nonprofit organizations, local governments and agencies for housing and community development projects and programs, including:

Housing projects (construction, acquisition and rehabilitation)

Rental assistance and housing services to benefit low and moderate-income residents

Public services

Business assistance

Public facilities

Shelters

Transitional housing

To make the application process easier, the city has created a single online application for all three programs.

Applications must be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/2021funds by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Funding decisions will be made by Vancouver City Council in March 2021. Funding awards and contract negotiation will occur between April and July 2021. Some projects may be funded earlier.

To request the application guidelines in another format or language, please contact Peggy Sheehan at 360-487-7952, TTY: 360-487-8602, WA Relay: 711 or by email at peggy.sheehan@cityofvancouver.us.

