City accepting applications for affordable housing fund grants

The City of Vancouver has announced that up to $1.7 million in Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) dollars are currently available to developers, nonprofits and other housing providers for projects that provide housing for low-income households in Vancouver.

Grants awarded by the City’s AHF will support the acquisition, creation and/or preservation of affordable homes to increase housing choice and opportunity for households earning 50 percent or less of the Area Median Income (AMI). The current AMI for a family of four is $56,400.

For more information and application guidelines, visit cityofvancouver.us/ahf. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and grant awards will be announced by September.

The AHF was created when Vancouver voters approved Proposition 1 in the November 2016 general election. Approval of the proposition created a property tax for the purpose of buying, building and preserving low-income rental housing and helping prevent homelessness through rental assistance and other housing services. The existing levy will sunset at the end of 2023. A replacement affordable housing fund levy, Proposition 3, was approved by voters this year and will sustain the City’s Affordable Housing Fund at increased levels for the next decade.

To request the application guidelines in another format or language, please contact Samantha Whitley at 360-487-7952, TTY: 360-487-8602, WA Relay: 711 or samantha.whitley@cityofvancouver.us.