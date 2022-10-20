Camas-Washougal Community Chest launches 2023 fundraising campaign

The Camas-Washougal Community Chest launched its annual fundraising drive Oct. 1 with a goal of raising $120,000 for 2023 grants. In a continuing partnership with CWCC, the Camas – Washougal Rotary Foundation will provide an additional $10,000 in grant funding. These monies are used to fund grants to local nonprofit organizations that serve Camas and Washougal residents in need, at-risk youth programs, address natural resource conservation, foster education and strive to enhance diversity, equity and inclusivity in Camas and Washougal.

Since 1946 the CWCC has been all about helping local charities thrive. In this third year of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, local needs are greater than ever – please help if you can.

The CWCC and CWRF just wrapped up a successful 2022 campaign which saw them fund 35 grants for a total of $140,290. Programs and projects funded in 2022 included support of the local food bank run by Inter-Faith Treasure House, funding for family support programs run by Children’s Home Society of Washington, funding a portion of Family Promise’s Cares program to help homeless and disadvantage youth maintain their grade level, funding habitat improvements in the Gibbons Creek watershed conducted by the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership and funding for food and food service supplies for the local Meals on Wheels People program.

Other grants provided funding for cancer treatment costs and living expenses not covered by insurance, funding for several local reading programs, funding pregnancy supplies for the local pregnancy clinic and for temporarily housing at-risk youth in a secure facility.

Major support for the 2022 fundraising campaign came from Georgia Pacific employees and the Georgia Pacific Foundation. Other major donors in 2022 included HP employees and the HP Corporation, Camas School District employees, City of Camas employees, Port of Camas-Washougal employees, Watercare Industrial Services, Columbia Rock Products (Sauer Holdings LLC) and Waste Connections. The following foundations provided major support: Windermere Foundation, George and Ellen Fund, the Tidland Christian Development Fund, The Fontenette Family Charitable Fund and the Hinds Charitable Fund.

To reach its $120,000 goal for the 2023 campaign, the CWCC needs donations from individuals and businesses in Camas and Washougal. More information and donation forms can be found on the CWCC’s website at: www.CamasWashougalCommunityChest.org. Individuals and businesses can also donate by participating in Fred Meyer’s Community Rewards program and Amazon’s Smile program. Details and electronic links to the two community support programs can be found at the CWCC’s website.

The CWCC is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization for federal charitable tax deduction purposes. CWCC President Deanna Rusch said, “Giving to the Community Chest is an easy and efficient way to help people in need in our hometown.”

Local nonprofit organizations planning to apply for a grant can download the 2023 application form from CWCC’s website after Oct. 15, 2022. Applications for 2023 grants are due by no later than Dec. 15, 2022. Applicants will be informed during March 2023 as to whether their project or program is funded and at what level. Grant payments are made quarterly beginning with initial payments in March 2023.

To be eligible for a grant, applicants must provide services in Camas and/or Washougal, be a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization and provide service in one or more of the following areas: education, youth activities, aid to people with special needs, natural resource conservation, health and welfare programs, crisis and emergency services diversity, equity and inclusivity.