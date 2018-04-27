Camas Plant & Garden Fair set for May 12

The 21st annual Camas Plant & Garden Fair will return to historic downtown Camas on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., bringing thousands of visitors to town to explore the offerings of local nurseries, growers and garden artists. Customers will find a large assortment of trees, plants, flowers, garden art and furniture, planters, veggie starts, birdhouses and feeders, pottery, metal art, flowering hanging baskets, garden benches, stone art, sculptures, herbs and more. The Plant & Garden Fair hosts more than 100 vendors and is organized by the Downtown Camas Association (DCA).

This year the event is welcoming three new vendors to the Fair. They add unique items that help round out the growing list of quality one-of-a-kind plants and garden art available.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the fair will have a Bonsai grower/artist. Lucy Davenport of Bonsai Akira Nursery brings with her a belief that no garden should be without the charm of plants in miniature.

Joni Taylor of Golden Resurrections is also a new vendor this year. Joni is a reclaimed-material artist and brings cleverly created items from wind chimes and birdhouses to metal art woodpeckers, owls and hummingbirds.

After seven years of being away, Pat Thompson of Secret Garden Growers will be back with rare and unusual perennials.

The fair will have more than 15 designated vendor experts that customers can talk with to learn more about plants, effective gardening techniques and other related topics. Look for the “yellow sun” signs on expert booth locations.

The full Plant Fair Expert List and a list of fair vendors can be found at www.cwplantfair.org/vendors. Stop by the DCA info booth at 4th & Cedar and pick up the Expert List and booth locations.

There will be many engaging activities for kids. Many of the sponsors also provide free family friendly activities at their booths as well.

Live music will include Bret Malmquist playing acoustic jazz guitar from 10 a.m.-noon at 4th and Cedar, and Lance Kinniard will perform his popular folk and indie style music from noon-3 p.m. near the wine garden on Birch Street.

