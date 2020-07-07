Businesses required to refuse goods and services to those not weathering face coverings

Today marks the first day across Washington state that businesses are required to refuse service to customers who are not wearing face coverings such as masks and bandannas.

On June 23, Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced an order that mandates the use of cloth face coverings in most public areas. The order took effect June 26. With cases spikes throughout the state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced last Thursday that starting today, businesses would have to turn away customers without masks. The extension of June’s mask mandate “comes in response to growing case counts in counties across the state, and after last week’s proclamation mandating the same requirement of businesses in Yakima County,” Inslee’s office said in a statement. Meanwhile, any movement from a county’s current phase is on pause until cases are flattening again, and modifications are being made to phases. For example, bars will no longer be able to serve from the bar or have people congregate at the bar in Phase 3. Bars will still be able to provide table service. Yesterday Clark County Public Health announced that another 107 people tested positive for COVID-19. This includes all cases reported to Public Health on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and averages about 27 new cases per day. As of yesterday, 1008 Clark County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, 18 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

