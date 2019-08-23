Burgerville adds employee holiday pay, tips

Vancouver-based Burgerville announced additional pay for restaurant employees working on recognized holidays. Starting this Labor Day, Sept. 2nd, Burgerville will recognize seven holidays: Labor Day, National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18), Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July. On five of those holidays, workers will receive 1.5x pay. On Thanksgiving and Christmas, all Burgerville restaurants are closed, except for the PDX Airport location. PDX Airport employees who work Thanksgiving and/or Christmas will receive double pay (currently they receive 1.5x pay). At all restaurant locations, employees working on Thanksgiving Eve and/or Christmas Eve will receive double pay.

In late July, Burgerville also launched a new program enabling guests to tip employees. The company has been working for more than a year to implement tipping in restaurants but first had to update its credit card processing system, which was a timely and costly effort. Tipping will be possible in all restaurants by the end of September.

