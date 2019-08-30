Blokable to expand West Coast manufacturing

Blokable, the vertically integrated developer that builds high-quality, low-cost and connected housing, today announced the completion of its Series A financing of $23 million. The Series A funding will support Blokable’s product development and manufacturing expansion for its West Coast project pipeline. The company is growing its product development team and adding a second manufacturing facility in the Sacramento area to better service California projects. The proprietary Blokable Building System, currently built in the company’s first factory in Vancouver, Wash., unlocks previously unavailable efficiencies through just-in-time manufacturing of standardized, prefabricated components called Bloks. The Bloks are easily combined and stacked into a variety of configurations and floor plans ideal for both market rate and affordable multi-family housing as well as hotels. The company is planning additional project and product announcements to follow in the coming months.

