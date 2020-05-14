BIA launches online PPE store for construction industry

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) is helping its members gain access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through the launch of its online store.



The health and safety of the industry’s workers on site is crucial to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 while keeping workers working. BIA partnered with member, Enthusiast Media Group – a Personal Protection Equipment specialist – to bring PPE products to BIA membership and the broader construction industry in Southwest Washington.



Products are offered in bulk for a cost savings to companies. Featured products include thermometers, face coverings, disinfection wipes, gloves and disposable shoe covers.



BIA members receive a promo code for $25 off their first order. Members should contact the BIA staff for access to their code. Orders can be made online at https://bia.aiacompanystore.com/index.jsf.

