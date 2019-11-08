BIA Honors NW Natural Parade of Homes Award Recipients

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) announced the Industry Awards and People’s Choice Awards for the 2019 NW Natural Parade of Homes presented by DeWils Custom Cabinetry and HomeStreet Bank. The People’s Choice Awards were voted on by many of the nearly 17,000 visitors of the show. Industry Awards were voted on by experts representing the building industry. Six properties were highlighted at Dawson’s Ridge in Camas as part of the 13-day home show in September.

People’s Choice Awards:

Best Kitchen: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes

Master Suite: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes

Entertainment Room: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Landscaping: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Interior Decorating: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes

Architecture: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes

Floor Plan: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes

Outdoor Living Area: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Best of Show: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Industry Awards:

Best Kitchen: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Master Suite: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Entertainment Room: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Landscaping: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Interior Decorating: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Architecture: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Floor Plan: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Outdoor Living Area: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Best of Show: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

