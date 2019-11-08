BIA Honors NW Natural Parade of Homes Award Recipients

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) announced the Industry Awards and People’s Choice Awards for the 2019 NW Natural Parade of Homes presented by DeWils Custom Cabinetry and HomeStreet Bank. The People’s Choice Awards were voted on by many of the nearly 17,000 visitors of the show. Industry Awards were voted on by experts representing the building industry. Six properties were highlighted at Dawson’s Ridge in Camas as part of the 13-day home show in September.

People’s Choice Awards:

Best Kitchen: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Master Suite: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Entertainment Room: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Landscaping: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Interior Decorating: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Architecture: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Floor Plan: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Outdoor Living Area: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Best of Show: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Industry Awards:

Best Kitchen: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Master Suite: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Entertainment Room: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Landscaping: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Interior Decorating: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Architecture: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Floor Plan: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Outdoor Living Area: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Best of Show: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.