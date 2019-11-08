BIA Honors NW Natural Parade of Homes Award Recipients

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) announced the Industry Awards and People’s Choice Awards for the 2019 NW Natural Parade of Homes presented by DeWils Custom Cabinetry and HomeStreet Bank. The People’s Choice Awards were voted on by many of the nearly 17,000 visitors of the show. Industry Awards were voted on by experts representing the building industry. Six properties were highlighted at Dawson’s Ridge in Camas as part of the 13-day home show in September.
People’s Choice Awards:
Best Kitchen: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Master Suite: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Entertainment Room: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Landscaping: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Interior Decorating: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Architecture: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Floor Plan: “The Hamlin” by Affinity Homes
Outdoor Living Area: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Best of Show: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Industry Awards:
Best Kitchen: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Master Suite: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Entertainment Room: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Landscaping: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Interior Decorating: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Architecture: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Floor Plan: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Outdoor Living Area: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development
Best of Show: “The Aurora” by Cascade West Development