Battleground accepting applications for tourism grants

The City of Battle Ground is offering grants to help fund programs that attract tourists to Battle Ground. Tourism creates opportunity and a positive economic impact on the local community. Grant applications are now open for activities that will take place in 2024. Funding is granted for the marketing or operations of special events, programs, and activities designed to bring visitors to Battle Ground. Previous grants included funding for wayfinding signs, marketing materials, and event operations.

Those interested in receiving grant funds should submit an application summarizing the activity or event, how it supports tourism, and a proposed budget indicating how lodging tax dollars will be used. Applications are due by Thursday, August 31 at 5:00 pm.

The City’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will review proposals and forward recommendations to the Battle Ground City Council for final determination of awards in December of this year. Grant awards are distributed on a reimbursement basis. Questions regarding tourism grants may be directed to Finance Director Meagan Lowery at 360-342-5025 or by email at meagan.lowery@cityofbg.org.