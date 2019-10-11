Battle Ground permit hours restored

In-person service hours at the City of Battle Ground Permit Center have been restored to regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. In mid-August, counter hours were reduced in order to process permit applications during an unexpected staff shortage. The
Permit Center, located at Battle Ground City Hall, 109 SW First St., serves as offices for the city’s Engineering and Community Development departments including the Building and Planning divisions.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.